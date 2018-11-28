Sentencing delayed for Quesnel woman charged with Wells, Likely B&Es

Tania Nada Jordanov, 38, will again appear in Quesnel Provincial Court in March 2019

A Quesnel woman who pleaded guilty to charges related to a spate of break and enters in Wells, Bowron Lake and Likely has had sentencing delayed.

Tania Nada Jordanov, 38, pleaded guilty in court on Nov. 21 to charges including taking a motor vehicle without consent, break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and being in possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. They all stemmed from her arrest on July 24, 2018, after she and co-accused Nicholas Raymond Turner, 38, were found in possession of a vast amount of camping and outdoor related property.

Jordanov had been scheduled for sentencing yesterday (Nov. 27), but a continuation has been granted on the sentencing until March 21, 2019.

A Quesnel Court Registry clerk could not comment on the reason for the long length of time between court appearances. Jordanov is not currently in custody, according to Court Services Online.

Co-accused Turner was found guilty and charged in October this year. He was sentenced to one day in jail and 12 months’ probation, as well as being ordered to pay victim surcharges.

Jordanov will be back in Quesnel Provincial Court in March.

