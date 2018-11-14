Sensor malfunction gives excessive sulphur dioxide readings for Williams Lake

Patrick Edwards from San Ramon, California was worried when he saw high air quality readings for Williams Lake and inquired with the Williams Lake Tribune. The high reading was caused because a sensor malfunctioned, not due to a real event, the Ministry of Environment confirmed. Photo submitted

A hazardous level of sulphur dioxide (SO2) recorded for Williams Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 13 was due to a sensor malfunction, not a real event, said Ralph Adams, air quality meteorologist with the Ministry of Environment.

“The SO2 sensor at Columneetza failed at 11:00 p.m. last night when the station began its routine 23-hourly auto-calibration,” Adams said Tuesday.

During auto-calibration, a gas with known high concentration of SO2 is introduced into the sensor as part of the calibration process, he explained, noting the gas is then purged from the sensor and normal operation resumes.

“Last night the calibration began at 11 p.m. but when the calibration was complete the gas was not automatically purged from the sensor and so the high value used for calibration was reported by the sensor.”

Adams said normally the ministry remotely accesses the station and shuts down the monitor.

However, there is another technical problem in that staff cannot remotely access the station.

“I hope to have the station shut down and the data removed from the site within a few hours,” Adams added. “There is absolutely no chance that this was a real event.”

The high SO2 reading caught the eye of San Ramon, California resident Patrick Edwards Tuesday morning who contacted the Tribune and asked if the reading was still high and if so what may have caused it.

For Edwards, checking air quality is a hobby.

“We’ve had all the fires in California and I look at data for PM 2.5, PM 10 and sulphur dioxide, things like that.”

When he checked out the site he goes to regularly to check air quality, he noticed an area highlighted in purple with a reading of 441 for SO2, which means it’s dangerous.

“Above 300 is considered hazardous. I zoomed in and it said, ‘Williams Lake Canada,’ and I said ‘woah!” he said.

Retired after working 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry with Pfizer in sales, and retiring a second time in 2008, Edwards also bought a house in Hawaii on the southern-most island in 2006 where he lives for part of the year.

His home is about nine kilometres from where Kilauea volcano was erupting.

“Unbeknownst to me in 2006, the volcano became much more active over time and on May 3 of this year it really went into an acute lava stage. My house was not in the path of lava flow, but it was in the path of hazardous gases.”

Edwards said they were blasted with SO2 for three months and that’s how he became keen to learn about PM 2.5, PM 10 and SO2 readings.

“Fortunately I left the country and was in Japan for 90 days because everybody in my area was encouraged to evacuate. I was able to, but a lot of my friends just hung around in really dirty air.”

The present wildfires plaguing Northern California are about 270 kilometres from San Ramon, yet Edwards said it has been smoky where he is.

“Right now the PM2.5 where I live is 156 and in San Francisco it has been 160 and 170 for the last week. The wind direction, like it sounds like in your area, is directly from Paradise to the San Francisco Bay area and once it gets there it just sits.

