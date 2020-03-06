Isobel Mackenzie, B.C. seniors advocate, will be in Williams Lake March 11 for a town hall with local seniors. (Black Press file)

Seniors advocate to attend town hall with seniors March 11 in Williams Lake

Seniors are encouraged to attend and give input

B.C.’s seniors advocate will be in Williams Lake on Wednesday, March 11 for a town hall meeting with local seniors.

“This is part of my ongoing commitment to engage with seniors in the communities where they live, and to participate in a conversation about improving the lives of seniors in B.C.,” said Isobel Mackenzie who was appointed to the position in 2014.

“Please come and share what is working and what is not working for seniors in the Williams Lake area.”

Mackenzie will discuss the role of the office, along with the five service areas impacting seniors: transportation, housing, health care, income and personal supports.

Read more: B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

She will also report on the range of concerns and issues she has heard from seniors across B.C. since she was appointed.

Hosted by the Williams Lake Senior Citizens Activity Centre, manager Glenda Winger said it is important for seniors to have their voiced heard.

“This is a great opportunity for seniors in our community to not only meet the Seniors Advocate, but to voice their concerns and provide feedback on how things can be improved,” Winger said.

The meeting will take place 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place 1 to 2:30 p.m.


Seniors

Yunesit'in Government receives NDIT funding toward to new guest lodge

