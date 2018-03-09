Wilfred Hurst said he was refused service after trying to enter a city bus with a bag full of empty bottles. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Senior says he was denied bus service over empty bottles

Wilfred Hurst says the public transit system in Williams Lake is the main way he gets around.

Wilfred Hurst says he was standing at the bus stop in Williams Lake Friday, with two bags: one large black garbage bag tied up, and a smaller clear plastic bag, both full of empty bottles to take to the recycling depot, when he was refused entry on a city bus.

The 62-year-old lives at the seniors housing complex at Westridge, and says the public transit system in Williams Lake is the main way he gets around.

“The bus driver stopped, looked at the bag of empties and closed the door,” he said. “He said ‘I can’t take the empties.’”

The driver, he said, told him he had to keep the hallway clean.

Hurst said it’s not the first time he’s taken empties on the bus, but it’s the first time he’s been refused.

“What would have happened if I was at Walmart with 15 bags of groceries? Is he going to tell me he can’t drive me home?”

Hurst said he wants an explanation for why he was refused service.

He said he called to complain, but was simply asked if the bottles were clean – which he says they were – and if they were in a clear bag.

“Public transit — I’m public and that is my only transportation from Westridge to downtown and back,” he said.

“I’m a respectful person, I greet the bus driver when I get on the bus, I say thank you when I get off.”

