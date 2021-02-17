Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)

B.C. public health officials reported another 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with three additional deaths and no new infections detected in the health care system.

There are 232 people in hospital with conditions related to the novel coronavirus, up from 226 on Tuesday, and 63 in intensive care, up from 61 on Tuesday. Another 7,238 people are under public health monitoring after identified exposure to known cases, and more than 69,000 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

There have been no new outbreaks declared in the health care system in the past day. Outbreak protocol is declared if there is even one case confirmed in a staff member, patient or resident. Outbreaks at Sunnybank Retirement Centre in Oliver and Mountain View Manor in Ladner have been declared over.

“Researchers continue to monitor and track our progress, to learn from the unique situation that the pandemic has created here in B.C. and around the world,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement Feb. 17.

A survey has been launched by the researchers at the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, B.C. Children’s Hospital and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to understand the impacts on the mental well-being of youth. You can participate through the BCCDC online here.

To date, 176,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 26,030 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

