New legislation proposed by the federal government will ban large oil tankers from stopping or unloading in Haida Gwaii and northern B.C. waters. (File photo/Black Press)

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

The Senate has rejected a committee report that recommended scrapping the Trudeau government’s bill to ban oil tanker traffic in the environmentally sensitive waters off northern British Columbia.

But that’s not a guarantee the bill will survive.

READ MORE: Oil tanker ban off B.C. will divide country, Senate committee says

A number of Independent senators are opposed to the bill but nevertheless voted against the Conservative-written report of the Senate’s transportation and communications committee because they felt it was too partisan and inflammatory.

They also want a chance to propose amendments to the bill.

The report asserted that the bill is politically motivated and will divide the country, inflame separatist sentiment in Alberta and stoke resentment of Indigenous Peoples; it also accused the Trudeau government of intentionally setting out to destroy the economy of Alberta, where the Liberals have little hope of winning seats in this fall’s federal election.

Had senators voted to accept the committee report, the bill would have been killed immediately; rejecting the report means the bill will proceed to third reading in the Senate, during which amendments can be proposed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord
Next story
Sabiston Creek Wildfire grows to 200 hectares in size

Just Posted

Wells-Barkerville and Quesnel students create thank you cards for Canadian WWII soldiers

Homemade cards will be placed on 75 graves at Beny-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery

Sabiston Creek Wildfire grows to 200 hectares in size

Ground crews will conduct a controlled burn today

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

LETTER: Road conditions on Highway 20 at Anahim Lake best in 50 years

‘Job well done to both crews in Bella Coola and Anahim’

Editorial: Learning the lessons of D-Day and the Second World War

It’s a crucial date in the history of the world.

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Most Read