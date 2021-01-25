Semi-truck crashes down 200-foot embankment off Highway 97

The driver of a semi truck escaped with minor injuries after his transport truck skidded off Highway 97 and down a 200 foot embankment near Alexandria.

According to a Quesnel RCMP news release, the truck’s trailer jackknifed and crossed the centre line before entering the ditch at around 8:45 on Monday, Jan. 25.

“It is very fortunate that the transport truck did not collide with a northbound vehicle prior to entering the ditch,” said Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP. “We want to remind drivers to slow down and drive appropriately for the weather and road conditions.”

The truck did not roll over, but a small amount of diesel fuel leaked into the Bonaparte River. The RCMP have notified the Ministry of the Environment of the spill.

The truck and trailer did not roll over, but the fuel tank ruptured and leaked diesel into a Cuisson Creek. The Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Environment have been notified of the spill.

VIDEO: Northern Health Bus on its side just north of Quesnel

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 97Quesnel