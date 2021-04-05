(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)

‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

An industry association says that restaurants defying the most recent round of public health orders should be fined and shut down immediately.

In a statement Sunday (April 4), the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association also gave kudos to restaurants that had adapted to the new orders, which shut down indoor dining for a three-week “circuit breaker” as COVID cases have reached all-time highs recently.

“This order came unexpectedly and continues to be very costly to an industry already struggling as a result of the pandemic. These recent measures have resulted in wasted product and thousands of job layoffs across the province,” the association said in a statement. “Despite the financial loss this has caused, thousands of restaurants in British Columbia upheld their commitment to support the public health measures and complied with the closure notice.”

Association president Ian Tostenson said that the few restaurants that chose to remain open don’t represent the many that have complied.

“The actions of a few selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners do not in any way reflect the significant effort this industry has made to ensure public safety,” Tostenson said. “As an industry, we have worked too hard to have a few restauranteurs taint our reputation by openly defying the Provincial Health Order.”

Two Vancouver restaurants, Gusto A Taste of Italy in Olympic Village and Corduroy in Kitsilano, remained open in defiance of public health orders, even after Vancouver Coastal Health issued closure notices on April 1 and April 3, respectively.

A video posted to Twitter appeared to show guests at Corduroy shouting “get out” at authorities attempting to enforce public health orders.

In an Instagram post, the owners of Corduroy said early Sunday that they would close.

“We have sold out of food and decided to close tonight and tomorrow to celebrate Easter with our little fam,” the restaurant said in the post.

“Back open Tuesday at 4pm!”

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues
Next story
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Just Posted

Chinese miners’ cabins at Quesnel Forks at 1890. (BC Provincial Archives photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The lost Chinese mine near Quesnel Forks

By 1862, the Cariboo gold rush had already passed through the Quesnel Forks area

Leslie Cripps, who grew up in Williams Lake and went on to play rugby at the international level, speaks to rugby players at Lake City Secondary School in 2019 during a visit to B.C. (Photo submitted)
Leslie Cripps announced as Rugby Canada Hall of Fame inductee

Cripps was first introduced to rugby at the Williams Lake Rugby Club in 1996

The city is assessing a water main break April 4, 2021, that was repaired by Monday morning. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Update: Water main break on west side of Williams Lake repaired

Residents on the golf course, Westridge and Hodgson Road were being asked to conserve water

Anna Hostman and Cheryl Duvall. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola composer up for Juno Award

Anna Hostman has been nominated for a 2021 Juno award for Classical Composition of the Year

Williams Lake First Nation employees Lisa McAlpine, Carla Berkelaar and Janet Smith (L-R) are excited a dry food pantry will soon be opening at Sugar Cane. (Photo submitted)
Dry food pantry to open at Sugar Cane

The pantry will be open to all WLFN members, including those who live off reserve

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Conservation officers use dogs trained to detect invasive zebra mussels on boats, and the skill comes in handy to check decorative aquarium moss balls that may be contaminated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Boat checks next in battle to stop invasive zebra mussels

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Kootenay seniors fined $3,450 after failing to show proof of COVID test in day trip to U.S.

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Vancouver’s situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic

LTC nurse Limin Liu, right, takes a selfie as registered nurse Sasha Vartley, left, vaccinates her with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine selfies are the new social media trend, but also a reminder of unequal access

Experts say these selfies can encourage others to overcome their vaccine hesitancy

Most Read