A sacred fire was held at the Williams Lake First Nation community of Sugar Cane Monday, March 15. (Facebook photo)

A sacred fire was held at the Williams Lake First Nation community of Sugar Cane Monday, March 15. (Facebook photo)

Secwépemc Nation hosts sacred fire ceremonies

Prayers and offerings shared in Secwepemcul’ecw

Sacred fires burned across B.C.’s Interior as the Secwépemc Nation shared prayers and offerings after a challenging year.

Outside the Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake) First Nation band office Monday, March 15, south of Williams Lake, a sacred fire burning there was one of many held across Secwépemc communities.

Kukpi7 (Chief) Fred Robbins said it was a unified approach for at least two different items they wanted to send a message about.

“The first one is the loss of all of the First Nations due to COVID-19 and those that are struggling in First Nation communities with COVID and opioids,” he said.

His community, where approximately 500 people reside, continues to await word when more vaccines will arrive after receiving around 180 doses earlier this year.

A lockdown was initiated at Esk’et after a COVID-19 cluster was identified, in which 37 cases would be confirmed.

“We had no losses thank God, but we did have a few members who were admitted into William Lake so that they could be close to the hospital,” Robbins said.

The post-ceremony virtual gathering is tonight at 7pm.

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94574649330#success

Meeting ID: 945 7464 9330
Passcode: 563442

Posted by Secwepemc Health Caucus on Monday, March 15, 2021

Some are still experiencing lung trouble and breathing problems despite no longer testing positive for the disease, he said.

“The second part to the sacred fire is for murdered and missing First Nations women,” Robbins said.

“We’d like to send a message to government to follow through with the recommendations that were provided at the Kelowna Accord.”

Many critics believe little progress has been made since the Kelowna Accord, which was to eliminate gaps between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Canadians in areas of education, skills development, housing, health care, access to clean water and employment, was announced in November 2005.

Xatśūll First Nation (Soda Creek Indian Band), north of Williams Lake, noted on a Facebook post that a sacred fire is a way for Indigenous people to connect to their ancestors and loved ones who have passed.

It also provides a renewed sense of purification and the strength to accept new change and move forward.

Items such as tobacco and prayer ties were put into the Xatśūll sacred fire at the Whispering Willows Campsite.

In Esk’et, Robbins and other Esk’etemc First Nation members also sang and drummed around the sacred fire.

“When it comes to First Nations culture and tradition, the sound of the drum and the chants that go with that drum sends a really positive message,” Robbins said, noting the continued need of showing compassion and kindness to one another and reaching out.

“It lifts the spirit of the community and the people that hear the songs.”

Sacred fire hosted by Cultural Coordinator David Archie! Today near the gazebo in Sugar Cane.

Posted by Williams Lake First Nation on Monday, March 15, 2021

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences
Next story
Spike belts deployed, suspect arrested near Wildwood with vehicle stolen from Quesnel

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP arrested a man Saturday, March 13 near Wildwood in a vehicle stolen in Quesnel. (RCMP logo)
Spike belts deployed, suspect arrested near Wildwood with vehicle stolen from Quesnel

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police

A sacred fire was held at the Williams Lake First Nation community of Sugar Cane Monday, March 15. (Facebook photo)
Secwépemc Nation hosts sacred fire ceremonies

Prayers and offerings shared in Secwepemcul’ecw

Derek Prue, the Greater Metro Hockey League’s West Division expansion director, fields questions posed from a City of Williams Lake public survey soliciting feedback on whether the league should expand to the lakecity. (YouTube screenshot)
Greater Metro Hockey League fields community questions on Williams Lake expansion

Survey results will be discussed at the Central Cariboo Joint Committee meeting on March 24.

The community of Big Lake lost its only store to a fire overnight. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake store, post office destroyed by fire

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire Fire Dept. responded Sunday evening

The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel, which houses the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)
UNBC to host virtual convocation celebrations due to pandemic

All UNBC graduates in the class of 2021 can participate in the virtual ceremony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File photo)
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

File photo.
Concern over former Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO’s spending leads to financial review

The review expected to take about three months to complete and cost between $50,000 and $75,000

File photo
Mounties search for suspects after man stabbed in Kamloops park

The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation

Most Read