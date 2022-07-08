Secwepemc Nation flag raised at Williams Lake city hall

A Secwepmc Nation flag has been raised at Williams Lake’s city hall on July 8, 2022. (City of Williams Lake photo)

The city of Williams Lake has raised a Secwepemc Nation flag outside of city hall.

Installation of a new flagpole was completed Thursday afternoon, and the flag was raised today (July 8).

Williams Lake is located on Secwepemc (Shuswap) traditional territory. Many of the First Nations communities in the area belong to the Secwepemc language and cultural group, including the Williams Lake First Nation.

Plans to hold a ceremony are underway, according to city officials.

“We are grateful to have an opportunity to formally acknowledge and honour the Secwepemc territory on which city hall is situated,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “We know this is only one small step toward reconciliation, and will continue to work with our neighbouring First Nations as we seek ways to collaborate and build strong relationships.”

The city of Williams Lake looks forward to ongoing discussions with surrounding First Nations, and remains committed to reconciliation efforts, with a focus on relationship building in collaboration with neighbouring First Nations.

On July 19, 2021, Williams Lake First Nation Kukpi7 (chief) Willie Sellars had made a social media post showing Whistler flying a local First Nation flag as what he later called a “gentle nudge” to council.

