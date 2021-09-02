Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation

Panel rules there was insufficient evidence against Daniel Clozza

A panel of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) has dismissed allegations that a B.C. man and his company committed market manipulation.

The panel found there was insufficient evidence to prove that Forum National Investments Ltd. or its chief executive officer, Daniel Clozza, committed misconduct in 2012 as alleged by the BCSC in an Amended Notice of Hearing.

The notice alleged that Clozza hired a stock promoter to assist him in conducting a market manipulation of Forum shares and directed the company to issue false or misleading press releases.

ALSO READ: B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Forum was incorporated in B.C. and its shares traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board market in the U.S. Clozza was also a director, shareholder and the president of Forum.

In dismissing the market manipulation allegations, the panel wrote that the evidence was insufficient to support a finding that Forum or Clozza engaged in conduct that they “knew, or reasonably should have known, resulted in or contributed to a misleading appearance of trading activity in, or an artificial price for, Forum shares.”

Due to lack of evidence, the panel also dismissed allegations that Clozza made false or misleading statements to the BCSC in a sworn affidavit.

ALSO READ: B.C. securities panel orders companies, founders to pay $37 million in fines

FinancesStocks

Previous story
UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta
Next story
Search and rescue is free so don’t delay, association reminds British Columbians

Just Posted

The Horsefly River Salmon Festival, scheduled to take place Sept. 11-12, has been cancelled due to health concerns. (Tribune file photo)
Horsefly River Salmon Festival cancelled due to pandemic concerns

A tow truck loads a SUV in the parking lot of the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre. Police say they approached the vehicle to check on a sleeping man, who produced a gun, and was shot by officers. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Memorial grows for man fatally shot by Quesnel RCMP

The Rowdies celebrate their Late Summer Madness slo-pitch tournament victory after knocking off the Tomahawks of Kamloops in the championship Sunday night, Aug. 22. (Photo submitted)
Late Summer Madness slo-pitch tournament at Sugar Cane a grand slam

Max Sankey (front) rapidly pulls ahead of his classmates Adrianna Neels and Paisley Pereman during a friendly race at the end of Horse Lake Elementary School’s track and field day earlier this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
School year to start ‘pretty close to normal’