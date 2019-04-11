Secondary CN track damaged in Williams Lake

The damaged portion of track at Frizzi Road is cordoned off

CN traffic has not been halted, however, a secondary track received damage some time Wednesday evening. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A portion of the CN tracks at Frizzi Road in Williams Lake is roped off after it received damage some time overnight Wednesday or early Thursday.

It appears as if something heavy drove through and ripped out a portion of the track.

A worker for CN said as it is the secondary line, not the main line, rail traffic is not being interrupted.

Gary Muraca, the city’s director of municipal services, said there are three sets of tracks at the site and the one that was damaged was a spur line that goes to businesses on Frizzi Road.

“Considerable damage was done,” Muraca said. “It had to have been a flatbed truck or something big like that going through there.”

The City owns all the railway crossings in Williams Lake and will therefore be responsible to repair the damage, Muraca added, noting the railway crossings are not insured.

“In this case the damage was beyond our control, but if we can find out who caused it then we can go after the driver.”

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Muraca said he will have a better idea next week as to what the repair work will entail.

We have put in a call to CN.



