Second teen dies after injuries sustained in Saturday crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Faith Liberty Unger, 19, was killed in a crash along Highway 20 west of Williams Lake early Saturday morning. Here Faith is pictured attending her high school graduation in Prince George in June of 2018. (Photos submitted)

Another Williams Lake teenager has died as a result of injuries sustained in Saturday’s fatal crash west of Williams Lake on Highway 20.

Faith Liberty Unger, 19, died Monday morning at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops after her family made the decision to take her off life support and offer her organs as a donor.

Faith was a passenger in a single-vehicle rollover west of Williams Lake during the early morning hours Saturday, which also claimed the life of another Williams Lake youth, 17 year old Autumn Weir.

Faith’s mom Denise Wilson said she made the decision to donate Faith’s organs when she was told there would be no hope to save her daughter. Although her daughter had not signed an organ donor card, or had discussed the topic with her, Denise knew it’s what Faith would have wanted.

Denise proudly wore an organ donor necklace highlighted by a silver, hollowed out heart pendant as she spoke to the Tribune Monday afternoon — its other half now on a matching bracelet that will be worn by Faith’s eventual organ recipients.

“Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world,” Denise said. “Everyone loved Faith. She’s an amazing, giving person. She’d always give anything to help her friends so that’s why we made this decision.”

Denise, along with Faith’s step dad, Joel Olson, said their daughter grew up in Williams Lake where she attended elementary school and high school, before she moved away to attend school in Prince George.

She’d recently moved back to Williams Lake to take classes at GROW and had worked alongside her mom at Alley Katz Bistro and, more recently, in janitorial work.

Denise said she and her daughter were extremely close, and added she’s received an outpouring of messages of support from not only her own friends and family, but Faith’s friends, as well.

“My friends are Faith’s friends,” she said. “My phone has been going off the hook from people sending messages. She’s my best friend in the entire world. My sister, my mom sometimes — always telling us to do things that made us happy and not worry about what other people think — and she’s absolutely everything to me.”

The family, including Faith’s grandparents Marty and Sandy Beets, have bowled together as a team at Cariboo Bowling Lanes for years and plan to attend Tuesday night’s regular league to play as a family in memory of Faith.

“She was always telling me I shouldn’t sit around, so I decided now I’m going to do all the stuff she says so tomorrow’s bowling will be for her because she would not want us to be sitting at home crying,” Denise said, noting aside from bowling her daughter enjoyed playing guitar, liked working and experiencing new things in life.

“Everyone wishes they were like her. She was so empathetic, and forgiving and caring and that’s what we need more of in this world.”

