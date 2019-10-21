Faith Liberty Unger, 19, was killed in a crash along Highway 20 west of Williams Lake early Saturday morning. Here Faith is pictured attending her high school graduation in Prince George in June of 2018. (Photos submitted)

Second teen dies after injuries sustained in Saturday crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Another Williams Lake teenager has died as a result of injuries sustained in Saturday’s fatal crash west of Williams Lake on Highway 20.

Faith Liberty Unger, 19, died Monday morning at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops after her family made the decision to take her off life support and offer her organs as a donor.

Faith was a passenger in a single-vehicle rollover west of Williams Lake during the early morning hours Saturday, which also claimed the life of another Williams Lake youth, 17 year old Autumn Weir.

READ MORE: ‘She was just beginning her adult life’: parents of Williams Laek crash victim Autumn Weir

Faith’s mom Denise Wilson said she made the decision to donate Faith’s organs when she was told there would be no hope to save her daughter. Although her daughter had not signed an organ donor card, or had discussed the topic with her, Denise knew it’s what Faith would have wanted.

Denise proudly wore an organ donor necklace highlighted by a silver, hollowed out heart pendant as she spoke to the Tribune Monday afternoon — its other half now on a matching bracelet that will be worn by Faith’s eventual organ recipients.

“Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world,” Denise said. “Everyone loved Faith. She’s an amazing, giving person. She’d always give anything to help her friends so that’s why we made this decision.”

READ MORE: Faith Liberty Unger – Obituary

Denise, along with Faith’s step dad, Joel Olson, said their daughter grew up in Williams Lake where she attended elementary school and high school, before she moved away to attend school in Prince George.

She’d recently moved back to Williams Lake to take classes at GROW and had worked alongside her mom at Alley Katz Bistro and, more recently, in janitorial work.

Denise said she and her daughter were extremely close, and added she’s received an outpouring of messages of support from not only her own friends and family, but Faith’s friends, as well.

“My friends are Faith’s friends,” she said. “My phone has been going off the hook from people sending messages. She’s my best friend in the entire world. My sister, my mom sometimes — always telling us to do things that made us happy and not worry about what other people think — and she’s absolutely everything to me.”

READ MORE: SD27 ready to assist students and staff following Saturday crash involving teens

The family, including Faith’s grandparents Marty and Sandy Beets, have bowled together as a team at Cariboo Bowling Lanes for years and plan to attend Tuesday night’s regular league to play as a family in memory of Faith.

“She was always telling me I shouldn’t sit around, so I decided now I’m going to do all the stuff she says so tomorrow’s bowling will be for her because she would not want us to be sitting at home crying,” Denise said, noting aside from bowling her daughter enjoyed playing guitar, liked working and experiencing new things in life.

“Everyone wishes they were like her. She was so empathetic, and forgiving and caring and that’s what we need more of in this world.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Denise Wilson (left), and her daughter, Faith Liberty Unger, 19, pose together for a photo in recent years. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

Just Posted

Second teen dies after injuries sustained in Saturday crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release four names and images of individuals wanted in Williams Lake

The report for October 21 was released by police

UPDATE: SD 27 ready to assist students and staff following Saturday crash involving teens

Police say alcohol may be involved in single vehicle crash

WEB POLL: Who do you predict will lead the country after Monday’s Federal Election?

Take our online reader poll:

Memorial started at scene of fatal vehicle incident near Williams Lake on Highway 20

Bouquets of flowers have been laid at the scene, roughly 17 kilometres from Williams Lake

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

Most Read