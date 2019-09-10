Jayson Gilbert was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10 and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping in relation to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge the day before. Facebook photo

Second publication ban imposed in court in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Jayson Gilbert appeared in court Friday, Sept. 6

A second publication ban has been imposed in Williams Lake Provincial Court regarding attempted murder and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Aug. 9.

Jayson J. A. Gilbert, charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping, appeared in court on Friday, Sept. 6. A publication ban under CCC 517 1 was approved and his next appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25.

READ MORE: Court matter for Drynock adjourned, defence requests publication ban

A similar publication ban was imposed for Michael Drynock on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Under a section 517 there is a publication ban of any information arising during a bail hearing, as well as the reasons given by the judge, until the accused is discharged or, if ordered to stand trial, the trial has ended.

Drynock also faces two charges of attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with the Rudy Johnson Bridge incident.

One man, Branton Regner, is still missing since the incident at the bridge.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, a fisherman located a body in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge.

At the time the RCMP said they were reviewing all missing persons’ files as they worked with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity.

To date no details have been released from the autopsy.

No charges have been laid for the homicide on Aug. 6 in Williams Lake that claimed the life of Richard ‘Savage’ Duncan, 43.

At the time of Gilbert’s arrest, RCMP said preliminary indicators suggested the homicide and the Rudy Johnson Bridge incident were connected.


