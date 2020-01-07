Second man charged in connection to 2018 homicide near Williams Lake

Daine Victor Stump, 21, is the second man charged in the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin

A second suspect has been charged in connection to the homicide of Jamie Sellars Baldwin in December 2019. File image

A second person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Jamie Sellars Baldwin near Williams Lake in December 2018.

The BC Prosecution Services has approved first degree murder charges against Daine Victor Stump, 21, from the Williams Lake area.

Previously on Dec. 6, 2019, the RCMP said they had arrested and charged Wyatt Lee Boffa, 29, of Clinton with first degree murder in connection with the case.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a residence on Mountain House Road on Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018 at 9:35 p.m. where upon attendance an adult male was discovered deceased.

The man’s death was considered suspicious in nature at that time, which resulted in Williams Lake RCMP seeking the assistance of the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit (MCU).

“North District Major Crime and Williams Lake General Investigating Section continue to target the violent offenders responsible for this homicide,” state Insp. Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP detachment.

“This is the second offender to be charged on this investigation that has impacted many families locally. Strategies to continue targeting offenders responsible for violence remain a detachment priority to enhance public safety.”



