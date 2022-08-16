Second electric vehicle fast charging station to be installed at Williams Lake City Hall

Plans are in the works to have a second charging station at the Williams Lake City Hall parking lot. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

BC Hydro will be installing a second electric vehicle fast charging station (EVFC) at Williams Lake City Hall.

After speaking about the convenience and draw of already having one EV charging station downtown, council voted Tuesday evening (Aug. 16) to enter into an amendment agreement for the licence of occupation between the city and BC Hydro for the expansion.

Williams Lake’s 50kW DCFC opened January 30, 2020 and BC Hydro reports there were 1,239 charging sessions between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2022, at the city hall site.

According to a report presented to council, BC Hydro noted the addition is needed as the popularity and prevalence of electric vehicles (EVs) rises across the province. It plans to move the charging stalls towards the NW corner of the lot, removing a portion of the landscaped area to create a full-width accessible EV charging stall.

BC Hydro said it will most likely cut the curb and pave around the chargers to ensure both chargers are accessible.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he was thankful the second charger would not take up any existing parking spaces, while Coun. Scott Nelson and Coun. Jason Ryll both applauded the idea of drawing more travellers to the downtown core for a charge.

Rob Warnock, director of minicipal services, confirmed to council after this additional DCFC is completed at city hall, BC Hydro will be looking to install a gas-bar style set of chargers at the Tourism Discovery Centre along Highway 97.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Electric vehicles