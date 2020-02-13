People from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House gathering outside the RCMP detachment for the second day of a peaceful protest in solidarity of the Wet’suwet’in who are opposed to the Coastal Gas Link pipeline in their territory (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Second day of peaceful, Wet’suet’in protest continues in Williams Lake at RCMP detachment

By noon, roughly a dozen people from both Williams Lake and 100 Mile House had congregated

Day two of the Wet’suwet’in Solidarity Action protest in Williams Lake is continuing outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Thursday.

By noon, roughly a dozen people from both Williams Lake and 100 Mile House had congregated in front of the detachment in peaceful protest.

The protestors are in solidarity of the Wet’suwet’in, who are opposed to the Coastal Gas Link pipeline in their territory.

