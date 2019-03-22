Second confirmed case of measles in 100 Mile House

Case is connected to earlier measles case

A second case of measles infection has been confirmed in 100 Mile House.

The case is connected to another case of measles in the area that was confirmed on March 9, according to Interior Health.

Both cases are connected to outbreaks outside of the province and are not linked to cases on the B.C. coast, according to IH and are the only confirmed cases of measles in Interior Health at this time.

Interior Health is monitoring and following up with individuals who may have been in contact with the patient to determine immunization status and, if necessary, offering them post-exposure protection. The risk to the broader public is considered low.

You may have been exposed to measles if you were at the Interlakes Market on Wednesday, March 13 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Interior Health is asking people to contact your community health centre to speak with a public health nurse who will review your vaccine history, determine your immunity to measles, and arrange for vaccinations if needed.

Earlier this week the province launched an immunization program at schools to stamp out the measles resurgence. Across B.C. there have been more than a dozen confirmed cases since January, with nearly all appearing in the Lower Mainland.

Measles vaccinations are available in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake through the following drop-in immunization clinics.

South Cariboo Health Centre in 100 Mile House:

· Friday, March 22 – 9 a.m. to noon and 1- 4 p.m.

· Saturday, March 23 – noon to 4 p.m.

· Daily from March 25-29 – 9 a.m. to noon and 1- 4 p.m.

Williams Lake Health Centre:

· Monday, March 25 – 9 a.m. to noon

· Tuesday, March 26 – 9 a.m. to noon and 1- 4 p.m.

· Wednesday, March 27 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

· Thursday, March 28 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

· Friday, March 29 – 9 a.m. to noon and 1- 4 p.m.

Anyone who is concerned about exposure to measles should watch for symptoms of measles. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes. These are followed by a rash, which starts first on the face and neck, spreads to the chest, arms and legs, and lasts for at least three days.

Please call ahead to your doctor’s office or the hospital if you think you may have been exposed to measles and have developed symptoms. This will allow the office or hospital to make a plan to prevent other people from potential exposure.

If you think you or a loved one may have been exposed to measles but you have no symptoms, you can call 8-1-1 or your local public health centre to speak to a nurse.

