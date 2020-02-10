Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

A plane carrying 176 Canadian citizens from the centre of the global novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, arrives at CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A second Canadian plane landed in the quarantined region of Hubei Province, China, this morning to bring home more Canadians who have asked to return from the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said today there is room for about 200 passengers aboard the flight from Wuhan.

The plane would leave China today, bringing back the last group of Canadians who want to be repatriated on Tuesday, said Champagne, who is travelling with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Africa.

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane from a city that has been under quarantine for weeks as Chinese authorities try to contain the virus’s spread, Canadian officials said Sunday.

Champagne said the government is also monitoring the well-being of 285 Canadians quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo, where an eighth Canadian is among those who have recently tested positive for the virus.

The positive test results were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health and it is following the ministry’s “disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases,” the company said in a release issued early today.

Update on the second Canadian flight from #Wuhan: The plane has departed with 185 passengers on board. It will stop to refuel in Vancouver and then continue onward to @CanadianForces Base #Trenton. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) February 10, 2020

The latest Canadian patient will join the seven others who were taken earlier to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.

Health officials have given another quarantined ship in Hong Kong the all-clear, allowing passengers and crew to disembark.

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four of them in British Columbia and three in Ontario.

Meanwhile, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said in a statement Sunday that none of the 213 evacuees from Wuhan, China — the epicentre of the outbreak — who are quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont., have exhibited any symptoms of the virus.

Tam authorized the release of all Canadian Forces personnel involved in the initial flight from Wuhan from quarantine early, as well as a government official that was on board that plane. She also released crew members aboard the flight that travelled with evacuees from Vancouver to CFB Trenton.

READ MORE: Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

The crew members and medical staff did not spend time in Wuhan, followed appropriate infection prevention and control protocols, including the use of personal protective equipment, and did not have unprotected contact with the passengers who were flown to Canada, Tam said.

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly for some people.

China reported a rise in new virus cases Monday, possibly denting optimism that disease-control measures, including isolating major cities, might be working.

The mainland death toll rose by 97 to 908 in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday and 3,062 new cases were reported. That was up 15 per cent from Saturday and broke a string of daily declines.

The fatality toll from the new virus has passed the 774 people believed to have died in the 2002-03 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that originated in China. And the current total of 40,171 cases on the mainland of the new virus vastly exceeds the 8,098 sickened by SARS.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

— with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.