The union representing Seaspan’s tugboat workers has commenced strike action, prohibiting members from accepting work on all 30 of the company’s tugs operating in B.C. (Seaspan photo)

The union representing Seaspan’s tugboat workers has commenced strike action, prohibiting members from accepting work on all 30 of the company’s tugs operating in B.C. (Seaspan photo)

Seaspan tugboat workers strike after ‘impasse’ in negotiations

The company says its ferry service, as well as its shipyards and drydocks are not directly impacted

Seaspan tugboat operations have been ground to a halt after unionized marine workers launched job action at noon on Thursday (Aug. 25).

The strike prohibits members of the Canadian Merchant Service Guild from accepting work on any of the 30 Seaspan tugs operating in British Columbia. The union said strike action was launched due to an impasse in negotiations.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Seaspan said that despite assistance from federal mediators, negotiations have been unsuccessful.

“Seaspan values its employees and the communities in which we operate and are committed to treating all employees fairly and maintaining a strong, capable workforce. We are working to resolve the issues and minimize any impacts to our customers and the broader industry.”

The strike is associate with Seaspan’s ship docking and tug and barge business. It will not directly impact Seaspan Ferries or work at their shipyards and drydock locations in North Vancouver and Victoria.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police say man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Next story
Assault on Kelowna teen that ‘shocked community’ leads to arrest 9 months later

Just Posted

Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls will be performing at the Williams Lake First Nation block party at the Byron Louie Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 26. The party goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WLFN hosting block party at community ball diamond Friday Aug. 26

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Surplus costumes will be up for sale at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale on Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre to host yard sale Sept. 24

Hodgson Road continues to be closed due to a water-main break occurred on Saturday, May 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City adjusts Hodgson Road water main repair budget to cover $60K cost overrun