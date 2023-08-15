Chilcotin grizzly bears feast on salmon in the Chilko River as they prepare for winter. (Monika Petersen file photo)

Chilcotin grizzly bears feast on salmon in the Chilko River as they prepare for winter. (Monika Petersen file photo)

Seasonal closure of Chilk0-Newton Road to protects bears, people

Closure will be from Sept. 1 until Oct. 31, 2020 south of Henry’s Crossing

Access to the Chilko-Newton Road south of Henry’s Crossing will be closed from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2023 to prevent encounters between humans and grizzly bears during salmon spawning season.

The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests is working with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation on jointly restricting public and commercial access to the area.

“The closure of the road will be monitored and enforced under the BC Wildfire Act, penalties and fines for violators will be issued,” the ministry noted in a joint news release.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChilcotinWildlife

Previous story
Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex maintenance shutdown scheduled

Just Posted

Chilcotin grizzly bears feast on salmon in the Chilko River as they prepare for winter. (Monika Petersen file photo)
Seasonal closure of Chilk0-Newton Road to protects bears, people

The West Fraser Aquatic Centre at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex maintenance shutdown scheduled

Lily Fraser, left, and Cara Fraser pose with their medals. (Al Campsall photo)
Cariboo Archers top podium at national 3D championships

Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market ordered a large shipment of cantaloupe, only for it to arrive undersized. The market is giving away the fruit for free and asks the community to consider donating to food banks and others in need. (Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market/Facebook)
Size matters: Ashcroft ranch giving away 50,000 pounds of wrong-size fruit