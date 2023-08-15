Seasonal closure of Chilk0-Newton Road to protects bears, people

Closure will be from Sept. 1 until Oct. 31, 2020 south of Henry’s Crossing

Chilcotin grizzly bears feast on salmon in the Chilko River as they prepare for winter. (Monika Petersen file photo)

Access to the Chilko-Newton Road south of Henry’s Crossing will be closed from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2023 to prevent encounters between humans and grizzly bears during salmon spawning season.

The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests is working with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation on jointly restricting public and commercial access to the area.

“The closure of the road will be monitored and enforced under the BC Wildfire Act, penalties and fines for violators will be issued,” the ministry noted in a joint news release.



