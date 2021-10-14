Update: Search continues in Williams Lake for missing elderly woman Thursday night

This is an image of Lorie Rushton in the red jacket she is believed to have gone missing in. (Photo submitted) Lori Rushton went missing from her South Lakeside home Thursday, Oct. 14 at about 4:15 p.m. (Photo submitted) Searchers look for a South Lakeside senior who went missing Thursday afternoon, Oct. 14. (Angie Mindus photo) Evergreen Street on South Lakeside Drive as seen Thursday evening. (Angie Mindus photo)

Update: 10 p.m.

Searchers are scouring ditches, trails and backyards in the neighborhood of South Lakeside Thursday night, Oct. 14, hoping to find an elderly woman who went missing almost six hours ago from her home on Evergreen Street.

Eighteen members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are concentrated in the Hazel Street area of South Lakeside, while friends, neighbours and family are searching the area in cars with flashlights out the side windows, on quads and on foot with dogs.

The neighbourhood is surrounded by forest and most homes in the area have large backyards.

Searchers could be heard calling ‘Lorie,’ the name of the missing woman, known as a friendly woman who liked to walk Hazel Street.

“I was hoping my dog would find her,” said neighbour Jessica Doerner, who was out searching on her own for Mrs Rushton. “She loves my dog.”

RCMP, who are also on scene, shared an image with the Tribune of Rushton in the red jacket she is believed to be wearing. Her husband Jerry, who has support at home while searchers are looking for his wife, said she was also wearing grey sweat pants and light-coloured sneakers when she disappeared from their home at 1608 Evergreen Street at about 4:15 p.m.

Anyone who has information on Lorie Rushton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Original post

Police and neighbours on South Lakeside are searching the area near Evergreen Street to find a missing woman.

Lori Rushton was last seen at her home at 1608 Evergreen Street just after 4 p.m. and was last seen wearing a red jacket, grey sweat pants and light-coloured sneakers.

“She just went out our front door and up and just disappeared,” said Jerry, her husband of 57 years, who is worried sick.

Jerry said his wife has been dealing with some medical issues and has been on oxygen. She has never disappeared before, but fears she is lost or confused.

“We started looking at 4:30 p.m. with the neighbours,” said Jerry, adding many people are out looking for her, including the RCMP.

If you have any information, or have seen Lori Rushton, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

