The mushroom picker is from Ulkatcho First Nation

Anahim Lake RCMP and West Chilcotin Search and Rescue have activated a search for a missing mushroom picker in the Anahim Lake area Monday.

West Chilcotin Search and Rescue and the Anahim Lake RCMP have activated a search for a missing mushroom picker in the Anahim Lake area.

RCMP Sgt. Scott Clay said they were notified Monday morning, Sept. 16 about the missing man and West Chilcotin Search and Rescue, stationed in the Tatla Lake area, was called in to deploy the search.

Clay said it is raining and overcast in the area this morning.

