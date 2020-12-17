Search for missing man Randolph Quilt continues near Williams Lake

There will be two co-ordinated searches on Dec. 19, 2020

Randolph Quilt, 59, was been reported missing by his family Nov. 29, 2020. Williams Lake RCMP are in charge of the investigation and are asking the public for assistance in locating the missing man. (Photo submitted)

An RCMP helicopter flew low over parts of the lakecity for several hours Tuesday, Dec. 15, as the search continues for missing man Randolph Quilt.

Quilt, 59, was last seen on Sept. 26, 2020 in Williams Lake and reported missing by his family at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation to Alexis Creek RCMP on Nov. 29.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, whose detachment has since taken the lead in the investigation, said the police are working with the family and community to find Quilt.

Family and friends are carrying on their search and invite the community join them.

A co-ordinated search will focus around Walmart, South Lakeside Road and Dog Creek Road Saturday, Dec. 19 and on Highway 20 between Williams Lake and the Sheep Creek Bridge on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Anyone wanting to participate is asked to meet at the Stampede Grounds parking lot at 9 a.m. both days, and bring a high viz vest, ice grips for shoes, face masks and dress warmly.

