Randolph Quilt, 59, was been reported missing by his family Nov. 29, 2020. Williams Lake RCMP are in charge of the investigation and are asking the public for assistance in locating the missing man. (Photo submitted)

Search for missing man Randolph Quilt continues near Williams Lake

There will be two co-ordinated searches on Dec. 19, 2020

An RCMP helicopter flew low over parts of the lakecity for several hours Tuesday, Dec. 15, as the search continues for missing man Randolph Quilt.

Quilt, 59, was last seen on Sept. 26, 2020 in Williams Lake and reported missing by his family at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation to Alexis Creek RCMP on Nov. 29.

Read more: RCMP provide new photos of Randolph Quilt, last seen in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, whose detachment has since taken the lead in the investigation, said the police are working with the family and community to find Quilt.

Family and friends are carrying on their search and invite the community join them.

A co-ordinated search will focus around Walmart, South Lakeside Road and Dog Creek Road Saturday, Dec. 19 and on Highway 20 between Williams Lake and the Sheep Creek Bridge on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Anyone wanting to participate is asked to meet at the Stampede Grounds parking lot at 9 a.m. both days, and bring a high viz vest, ice grips for shoes, face masks and dress warmly.

Please share… let's get more ppl out…

Read more: Secwepemc and Tsilhqot’in nations, RCMP search for missing man in Williams Lake


Yeqox Nilin Justice Society to enhance victim services through new grant program

Williams Lake RCMP have continued the search for Randolph Quilt, taking to the air Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo)
