Search enters 5th day for missing Whistler senior, dog

Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)
Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)
Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)

Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog.

Robert McKean, 80, was last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler.

More than 40 ground search and rescue members, alongside RCMP, were out Thursday looking for McKean. The search was set to resume Friday morning.

McKean is described as five-foot-six, 130 lbs., with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie.

He was walking his dog Lexie, a white-and-ginger cavalier spaniel.

The community has been helping with searches by inputting search areas into a public map.

missing personWhistler

Previous story
B.C. to build new flood-proof bridge on Highway 97 in Cache Creek
Next story
Global fish farm giant Mowi suing Canada for Discovery Islands closures

Just Posted

Woodland Jewellers Ltd has been a family-owned and operated business in Williams Lake since 1933. Pictured above are third and fourth generation past and current owners; Cindy Watt, Geoff Bourdon, Kendal Bourdon and Brenda Bourdon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Woodland Jewellers celebrates 90 years in Williams Lake

The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Young athletes take over Boitanio Park for annual cross country run

Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Upcoming events in, around Williams Lake

Ruth Lloyd, left, and Denise Deschene, of Go By Bike Williams Lake and Streets for All Williams Lake, address city council Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Organizers invite community to participate in Fall Go By Bike Weeks