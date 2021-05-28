Search and rescue, RCMP, respond to report of missing person in Williams Lake

“[We] will be conducting grid searches within and beyond the City limits today.”

An RCMP helicopter is assisting in a search over the Williams Lake River Valley for a missing person Friday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Search and rescue, along with Williams Lake RCMP, are working to locate a missing person in the Williams Lake area.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue said it had been called out Thursday evening in response to the missing person and, by Friday afternoon, was continuing in the search response.

“[We] will be conducting grid searches within and beyond the City limits today,” CCSAR said in a social media post. “We hope that all Cariboo residents stay safe and dry on this rainy Friday.”

On Friday afternoon, an RCMP helicopter could be seen hovering above the Williams Lake River Valley.

The Tribune will release more information when it becomes available.



