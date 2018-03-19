VIDEO: Search and Rescue en route to rescue injured snowmobiler

Two members of CCSAR have been dispatched to rescue an injured female snowmobiler in the West Chilcotin’s Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park.

Highland Helicopters Ltd. pilot Steve Goodliff goes over some the flying procedures with Central Cariboo Search and Rescue ground searcher Dawn Unruh before they head out Monday afternoon to rescue an injured snowmobiler in the West Chilcotin. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue has been dispatched to rescue an injured snowmobiler on the north side Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park in the West Chilcotin.

“We were contacted by Emergency Management B.C there was an injured female snowmobiler,” CCSAR Chief Rick White told the Tribune at 12:45 p.m. Monday, noting the call came in some time within the last hour.

“Two of our members are going out by chopper to rescue her and bring her back to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.”

Highland Helicopters pilot Steve Goodliff said the flight will take about an hour one way from Williams Lake.

SAR ground searcher Dawn Unruh said she just returned from a seven-day snowmobile trip in the same area and said the snow was packed for spring sledding.

SAR search manager Paul Airey explained that means the snow isn’t powder anymore.

“It’s semi-compacted,” he explained.

Airey said the injured woman is waiting for them in a cabin with other people.

Watch for further details