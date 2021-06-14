SD27 upgrading their websites this summer

The process should be complete by September in time for the new school year

The Cariboo-Chilcotin School District 27 has begun the process of revamping its website this month.

In addition to its main website, the district is also updating and incorporating every one of its schools’ websites into a new system, as part of the board’s ongoing efforts to modernize the district’s technological infrastructure, SD27 Supt. Chris van der Mark said.

“The website needed some pretty significant upgrades. People can still access the old one if they need to,” van der Mark said. “Right now we’re just in the process of making sure the right things are moved over.”

The old website had a lot of tabs and links which led to the site feeling cluttered and hard to navigate, van der Mark said. The new design, in addition to being more user-friendly, will be used across SD27 and link all the school websites together.

This way if the district issues some type of announcement, such as updates on bussing, that information will be present on every website and social media account automatically. Previously, most of the websites were independent and not linked in this way.

“There will be a few growing pains as we migrate some pieces over but it will be a far more fluid and navigable site,” van der Mark said.

He also anticipates the new website will lead to more engagement as the old site has not been getting many hits. The new sites are becoming more active, which he sees as a good sign.

As the website update is a work in progress, this had led to some information not being available or links no longer working. Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s website is currently offline.

van der Mark said they aim to have the sites fully migrated and ready to use in time for September. In the meantime, if anyone is having trouble finding something on their websites he encourages them to call the school district for help.



