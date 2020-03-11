A total of $1,754,751 in provincial funding will be awarded to School District 27 for various school digital and transformer upgrades as well as six new school buses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

SD27 receiving provincial green energy funding

Some of the funds will go toward purchasing six new school buses

School District 27 has been awarded $1,754,751 in capital funding from the provincial government for six new buses and some clean energy upgrades.

The clean energy investments will result in transformer upgrades at Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus and Peter Skene Ogden Secondary and digital control upgrades at Alexis Creek Elementary Secondary, Horsefly Elementary Junior Secondary, Lake City Secondary Columneetza and Williams Lake campuses.

“Tackling climate change is critically important for all of us, and our school system can play a part in helping cut carbon pollution,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education as he announced the funding Monday.

“That’s why we’ve significantly increased maintenance funding to help districts better maintain schools, improve energy efficiency and work to provide the best possible learning environments for students.”

This year’s funding is $32.3-million higher than it was in 2016-17.

It includes an additional $12.2 million from CleanBC that will give school districts more resources through the Carbon Neutral Capital Program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide operating cost savings from energy efficiency.

This can include adding solar panels, high efficiency boilers and LED lighting upgrades to schools, as well as installing electric vehicle charging stations.

CleanBC is government’s plan to reduce carbon pollution and build a cleaner economy for people throughout B.C., through approximately $1.3 billion in provincial funding over four years.

Read more: SD27 awarded for innovative solar energy project at off the grid school


Renewable natural gas project proposed for Williams Lake

