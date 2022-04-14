School District 27 has put out a request for offers to purchase the former Poplar Glade School site on Eleventh Avenue North in Williams Lake. (SD 27 image)

SD27 invites request for offers of Poplar Glade property in Williams Lake

The minimum baseline offer for the six-acre property is $975,000

School District 27 has posted a request for offers (RFO) for anyone interested in purchasing the former Poplar Glade School site on Eleventh Avenue North for a baseline price of $975,000.

The subject property is six acres and will be sold as is.

Potential buyers will be expected to conduct their own due diligence for a land title search, availability of servicing costs, development cost charges, zoning, independent legal and accounting advise and environmental due diligence.

“We will not consider any offers that are less than the baseline price. In their submission, the interested parties must outline their future plans for the lot. If the intent is to develop the lot, then share a note of the proposed development, the timeline for the development, purchaser’s conditions,” notes the SD 27 website.

All inquiries related to this transaction must only be address to Secretary-Treasurer (harinder.singh@sd27.bc.ca) or to the Superintendent Chris van der mark (chris.vandermark@sd27.bc.ca)

The RFO went into effect Wednesday, April 13 and will remain open until Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1 p.m.

In 2020, the site was one of the surplus district-owned properties identified by SD27 to sell.

Both the city of Williams Lake and Williams Lake First Nation have expressed interest in the site.

READ MORE: Williams Lake council tasks staff to report on options for Kinsmen Park

READ MORE: Williams Lake city council sets sights on two former school properties


