SD27, Interior Health hosting virtual town hall

A second virtual town hall is being hosted by School District 27 and Interior Health Authority this Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The one-hour session will go from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and provide an update on SD 27 and provincial and regional health.
Questions can be submitted in advance to info@sd27.bc.ca and on the day of the meeting, a link will be posted on the school district’s website at www.sd27.bc.ca.
When school resumed in September, the ministry announced the plan to keep students and staff in smaller groups, or cohorts, to allow for contact tracing should COVID-19 become a problem.
