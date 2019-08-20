School District 27 has hired a new manager of finance who will be starting the job on Sept. 16, 2019. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

SD27 hires new finance manager

Barrett Gaunce is presently corporate controller for Northwest Territories Housing Corp. in Yellowknife

School District 27 has hired a new manager of finance.

Barrett Gaunce will start working in the position on Sept. 16, 2019, said Superintendent Chris Van der Mark in a press release issued Tuesday.

“Barrett earned his chartered accountant designation in 2012 and has an undergraduate degree in commerce from Mount Alison University, N.B.,” Van der Mark said.

“Barrett joins the district from Yellowknife, N.T. where he is the corporate controller for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation.”

Van der Mark said Barrett has held a number of financial and management positions in a variety of sectors and is fluent in English and French.

“He has been working with First Nations organizations and community partners in his current role to foster effective collaboration. On behalf of the district, I would like to congratulate Barrett and wish him the best of luck as he assumes his new role on Sept. 16.”

The manager of finance is a new position for the district.

“This position was created to support interim secretary-treasurer Norine Durban and the finance department while Secretary-Treasurer, Kevin Futcher, continues his leave of absence,” the district confirmed.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Just Posted

SD27 hires new finance manager

Barrett Gaunce is presently corporate controller for Northwest Territories Housing Corp. in Yellowknife

Second Rudy Johnson Bridge suspect in custody: RCMP

Michael Drynock is accused of kidnapping and attempted murder

Dog Creek Elementary-Jr. Secondary School gets a new principal

Former hockey player and coach Steve Carpenter back in School District 27

Williams Lake teen fundraising for Ecuador youth access to education

Ali Waterhouse went with MetoWe and ‘hit hard’ by the lack of resources for Ecuador youth her own age

Growing safety concerns for children spark public meeting at Lac La Hache with CRD and RCMP

Community members are voicing concern about criminal activity on Clarke Avenue

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Clean the house, prep for your next trip: Tips to nix the post-vacation blues

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

Most Read