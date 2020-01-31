SD27 is asking public input on three policies regarding the distribution of union/political information, volunteers in schools and inquiries and concerns. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

SD 27 board of education seeks public feedback on policies

Seeking feedback is part of a policy manual review

SD27 board of education is asking public input on three policies regarding the distribution of union/political information, volunteers in schools and inquiries and concerns.

Carrie Pratt, executive assistant and manager of communications, said seeking feedback is part of a thorough review of the policy manual.

“We are considering them new drafts,” Pratt said. “Don’t look back at the old policies. Some of them have the content but we are trying to do is streamline our policy manual, put a lot of the administrative procedures into an admins procedure manual so the policies are not so long and convoluted because no one’s reading them.”

They don’t want the policies to be directive, they are supposed to belief statements from the board, she added.

Retired superintendent, Anne Cooper from Revelstoke, has been hired as a consultant to review the policies.

“She has done it with several school districts and she’s putting together new drafts, we bring them to the committee and hash them out a bit, and then bring them to the board,” Pratt said. “They go out for public approval and after 30 days will come back for final approval or any changes for suggested feedback.”

The links to the policies are 230 Distribution of Union Political Information.pdf, 240 Volunteers in Schools.pdf and 250 Inquiries and Concerns.pdf.

Feedback will be accepted up until March 1, 2020.

