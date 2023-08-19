Scrap tire drop-off event Kal Tire in Williams Lake Aug. 19

Tire Stewarship B.C. will be recycling the tires to make new products

Tire Stewardship B.C. collects scrap tires for recycling into new products. (Tire Stewardship B.C. photo)

One of two scrap tire collection events is happening in Williams Lake.

All tires dropped off by residents will then be picked up by Tire Stewardship B.C. (TSBC), recycled and turned into new products.

In Williams Lake the tires can be dropped off on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at Kal Tire, 1055 Mackenzie Ave. South.

There will also be a drop off event at the Kal Tire in Kamloops at 1032 Victoria Street on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

Since 1991, over 100 million tires have been recycled in B.C.and TSBC’s scrap tire recycling program is one of the most successful in North America and the oldest recycling program in Canada.

Every year in B.C. over five million scrap car tires are recycled into new products.

