Scout Island skating rink and path closed due to recent warm weather

The bleachers have been removed, and the public is asked to follow recommendations

The city has closed its outdoor skating rink and path until further notice due to recent warm temperatures. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Just six days after opening, Mother Nature has forced the city’s hand to close its outdoor skating rink and path on Williams Lake at Scout Island until further notice.

“As a result of the recent milder weather, the City of Williams Lake will be closing the outdoor skating rink on the lake at Scout Island,” said Rob Warnock, director of municipal services in a release. “The reduced ice thickness and emerging open water make it unsafe to use.”

The bleachers have been removed, and the public is asked to follow the recommendations on the signage.

READ MORE: Rink, walking paths being cleared on Williams Lake

“The city is happy to be able to provide additional opportunities for outdoor activities, and the rink has been very successful,” mayor Walt Cobb said, noting the city is looking forward to being able to provide this recreational opportunity once again as weather permits.

The city will advise the community should conditions change and the ice is once again safe to skate on.

The idea to create an outdoor skating rink, along with clearing walking paths around Dutch Point and installing a snow feature park in Boitanio Park was part of an effort to create more outdoor recreational opportunities for residents.



editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter