Mayor Walt Cobb, centre, presented the city’s Accessibility Award of Merit to the Scout Island Nature House accepted by Williams Lake Field Naturalists Don Lawrence, left, and Margaret Waring, right. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Scout Island Nature Centre volunteers applauded for their efforts toward accessibility

Scout Island Nature House is the latest recipient of the city of Williams Lake’s accessibility award of merit.

Mayor Walt Cobb presented the award to Don Lawrence and Margaret Waring, members of the Williams Lake Field Naturalists, the group that volunteered 800 hours to make accessible improvements to the nature house.

Cobb said the award acknowledged the “vast improvements” that have been made including a wheelchair accessible ramp with metal railing and roof repairs to prevent ice and snow from falling down on the entrance way.

“Congratulations. Well done,” Cobb said.

Joining the meeting by Zoom, accessibility advisory committee chair Maureen Straza thanked Lawrence and Waring.

“Personally, I am in a wheelchair myself, so I appreciate the improvements that you’ve made. It makes the nature centre and Scout Island more accessible and inclusive for all,” she said.

Waring recognized Lawrence for being the key person behind the equipment and organizing the volunteers.

“If you were there you would have seen the hole they dug into the ground. We had many different local businesses that supported us. We thank them all.”

Aside from the city, donations came from Rona, BC Rehab Foundation, Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Grant, Smith Timber Works and donations of time, equipment and volunteer hours from Randy Gilkinson planning, Broadway Rentals, Central Interior Crane Services, United Concrete, Neil Gerrior, Lloyd Construction and E.B. Horsman and Son, noted Sue Hemphill, executive director of Scout Island Nature Centre.

Scout Island flood-damaged trails slated for new boardwalks

