Scout Island flood-damaged trails slated for new boardwalks

The Williams Lake Field Naturalists have been fundraising for the improvements

When it comes to replacing flood-damaged boardwalks at Scout Island the Williams Lake Field Naturalists (WLFN) are aiming to build something that will last.

“Climate change has put us in a whole new ball park,” said Sue Hemphill, executive director of Scout Island Nature Centre.

During spring flooding in 2020, walking paths and boardwalks at Scout Island received damage when the lake’s level rose extensively.

“Right now it’s like walking on waves,” she said of the damaged Otter Point Boardwalk.

She has been pursuing funding and last week learned the field naturalists will receive a gaming grant for capital projects in the amount of $43,766 to replace it.

Crediting Raymond Getzlaf, an engineer with the ministry of forests who has volunteered about 50 hours to help develop some designs to replace the damaged boardwalks, the field naturalists have decided to go with screw piles.

The screw piles are metal and get screwed down far enough so they are actually hitting rock.

“That’s what caused the waves on the Otter Point boardwalk, the fact the treated posts were moving with the soil.”

A company will be coming from Prince George to do the work of installing the screw piles and then volunteers will do the decking, which will save some money.

The height of the Otter Point boardwalk will also be increased to reduce chance submersion, handrails will be installed to meet building codes and there will be a widened boardwalk that is wheelchair accessible.

“We are trying to replace the boardwalks so they do not need to be replaced, barring something even worse than 2020,” Hemphill said.

After the flooding, it was necessary to wait almost a year to assess the damage and have Getzlaf offer some solutions, while

Hemphill pursued funding.

Initially she applied for emergency disaster funding from the province and received $40,000, which is going toward repairing the Willow Trail which was also damaged.

Boardwalk repair has to be done in the fall when water levels are down and she is hopeful the two boardwalks can be done at the same time to save some money.

To replace the Otter Point Boardwalk will cost about $87 ,000 in cash, and another $25,000 in volunteer work.

The gaming grant can only cover 50 per cent of cash costs.

“If we spent all the money we set aside on Otter Point I would not be able to afford to run school programs next year so I am out looking for funding to match so we don’t lose the money. I have several proposals out.”

Donations of about $1,600 have come in from the community and Hemphill warned she will be a bit more ‘aggressive’ about getting donations in the spring.

Further donations are welcome and tax receipts are available.

