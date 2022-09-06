Scott Nelson seeking re-election on Williams Lake city council

Scott Nelson will be running for the upcoming local government election, seeking a third consecutive term. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Longtime local politician Scott Nelson is seeking re-election on Williams Lake city council.

“There is so much going on in our community and I am excited to be a part of a changing community that is only getting better,” Nelson said.

Nelson has recently served two consecutive terms on council, was mayor for three years and has served for a total of 20 years.

He has lived in Williams Lake for most of his life and said he is passionate about development.

“Housing is a big, big issue in our community and we need significantly more housing in our community. It is a top priority.”

As in the last election, Nelson is pushing for the opening up of the head of the lake and finish the trail system network off to the old beaches on the south side and “putting the lake back into the community.”

Describing Williams Lake as a strong community he said Williams Lake has done very well, with lots of development occurring and more coming in the next several years.

“The entire world is changing right now and it has major impacts on all of our resources. The quicker we can continue to become more diversified and self-reliant as a community the stronger we are going to be.”

Nelson said he will be backing Walt Cobb’s bid to get re-elected for a third consecutive term.

“I think under the leadership of Mayor Cobb we have been very successful as a community. If Walt wasn’t going to run for mayor I was going to put my name forward. We’ve been through fires, floods and COVID and Williams Lake always comes out on top.”

Nelson noted in all the years he has been sitting around the council table, there has been more unanimity and positive things taking place in Williams Lake under Cobb than in previous administration.

“A lot has been accomplished. We paid our debt down from $16 million to $7.9 million.”

Roads continue to also be a top priority, he added.

“We put more asphalt down this year than any previous year. It’s exciting. Trail networks, bicycling, lots of good positive things out there.”

Nelson filed his nomination papers on Thursday, Sept. 2.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

