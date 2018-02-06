Scope of CNC Quesnel boiler project expanding

Level 4 Power Engineering program at the Quesnel campus will be suspended by a year

  • Feb. 6, 2018 10:07 a.m.
  • News

The scope of a new high pressure steam boiler and facility expansion in the works at the College of New Caledonia’s (CNC) Quesnel campus is increasing to better prepare students for in-demand jobs.

The boiler and expansion project, which ensures the program meets industry standards, is expected to be completed by September 2019.

In April 2017, the provincial government announced funding for the construction of the high pressure steam boiler and facility expansion in Quesnel.

CNC has prepared a business case detailing the new scope of the project and is currently awaiting review and approval from the Province.

“When building new and innovative programming, we anticipate these types of delays can happen,” says CNC President Henry Reiser.

“Broadening this project will greatly benefit Quesnel students.”

As a result of the broadening scale of the project, the Level 4 Power Engineering program at the Quesnel campus will be suspended by a year.

The Level 4 Power engineering program at CNC has an intake of 16 students at its Prince George campus and 16 students at its Quesnel campus. Despite the program delay in Quesnel, the Level 4 Power Engineering program seats will remain at 32 for September 2018.

To accommodate Quesnel students, CNC is setting aside six of its seats in the September 2018 intake of Level 4 Power Engineering at the Prince George campus.

“Students are our priority,” says Frank Rossi, Dean of CNC’s School of Trades and Technology.

“It’s important we ensure Quesnel students are accommodated during this transition.”

Previous story
Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership
Next story
Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

Just Posted

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

Flashing lights continue at Oliver and Seventh

Lights at one of Williams Lake’s main intersections have not been working properly for almost two months

Where’s a sand truck when you need it?

Northbound traffic detoured along Broadway Avenue as trucks get stuck on highway

Sunday’s snowfall in Williams Lake breaks 1960-record

Residents, businesses and city crews continue to dig out a record-breaking snowfall… Continue reading

Buses cancelled for students in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Most School District 27 buses are not running today, Monday, Feb 5 but schools are open

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

B.C. SPCA encouraging animal lovers to host a National Cupcake Day Party

Feb. 26 is National Cupcake Day, and there will be fundraisers on and around that day

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Most Read