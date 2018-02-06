Scope of CNC Quesnel boiler project expanding

Level 4 Power Engineering program at the Quesnel campus will be suspended by a year

The scope of a new high pressure steam boiler and facility expansion in the works at the College of New Caledonia’s (CNC) Quesnel campus is increasing to better prepare students for in-demand jobs.

The boiler and expansion project, which ensures the program meets industry standards, is expected to be completed by September 2019.

In April 2017, the provincial government announced funding for the construction of the high pressure steam boiler and facility expansion in Quesnel.

CNC has prepared a business case detailing the new scope of the project and is currently awaiting review and approval from the Province.

“When building new and innovative programming, we anticipate these types of delays can happen,” says CNC President Henry Reiser.

“Broadening this project will greatly benefit Quesnel students.”

As a result of the broadening scale of the project, the Level 4 Power Engineering program at the Quesnel campus will be suspended by a year.

The Level 4 Power engineering program at CNC has an intake of 16 students at its Prince George campus and 16 students at its Quesnel campus. Despite the program delay in Quesnel, the Level 4 Power Engineering program seats will remain at 32 for September 2018.

To accommodate Quesnel students, CNC is setting aside six of its seats in the September 2018 intake of Level 4 Power Engineering at the Prince George campus.

“Students are our priority,” says Frank Rossi, Dean of CNC’s School of Trades and Technology.

“It’s important we ensure Quesnel students are accommodated during this transition.”