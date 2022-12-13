(File photo)

(File photo)

School lockdown in Kamloops due to man with gun

Police officers were able to arrest the man without incident

A man with a gun was arrested after being convinced to surrender near a school in Kamloops.

RCMP responded to a weapons call on the 500-block of Tod Mountain Road at approximately 2:10p.m. on Dec. 12.

A nearby school was placed on a brief hold and secure after it was confirmed that the man had a firearm.

Police officers were able to arrest the man without incident.

The man was then released with a scheduled court date related to firearms offences.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-44065.

READ MORE: Fines, community service for 5 who breached B.C. Coastal GasLink pipeline injunction

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gunsKamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Santa Claus to the rescue when dog falls through ice in Okanagan Lake
Next story
Two vehicle collision in McLeese Lake causes serious injuries

Just Posted

(File photo)
Two vehicle collision in McLeese Lake causes serious injuries

One residence in a multiplex in Williams Lake was gutted by fire in the early morning of Dec. 13. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Home in Williams Lake gutted by early morning fire

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
COLUMN: MLA’s Corner – Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson

A Salmon Arm player tries to get a shot on the Timberwolves' net during Saturday, Dec. 10 tournament play. The Timberwolves were holding their own in the game, and had so far won one and tied one in the tournament. (Ruth Lloyd photo Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake U18 Tier 2 Timberwolves take silver in home tournament

Pop-up banner image