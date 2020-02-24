(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

School District 27 staff eyes disposal of several district-owned properties

McLeese Lake and Bridge Lake schools could be on the market

School District 27 trustees will be discussing whether or not to proceed with selling several district-owned properties in the Cariboo Chilcotin at the next Board of Education meeting this week.

Following a review of surplus properties, interim secretary-treasurer Norine Durban and manager of facilities and transportation Alex Telford presented a list of properties at the finance and facilities and transportation committee meeting report Feb 11 which they will be seeking Board approval for disposal of. Some of the surplus district-owned properties identified to sell include the McLeese Lake school and Poplar Glade school property in Williams Lake, Puntzi school and Big Creek school site in the Chilcotin and the Bridge Lake School and vacant lot in the South Cariboo.

It is also recommended that the buildings be demolished at 100 Mile Jr. school to make room for a possible future school.

For a full list of properties, click here.

The district also has several properties that they are responsible for but do not own, such as the Chimney Valley school. The rural school has been closed for many years and is slated for demolish in the coming weeks.

Last week’s report summary states the sale of district property would reduce the district’s potential liabilities and the revenue from a sale, which must go to capital projects, would increase the local capital. These capital funds would enable the district to do improvements to facilities and purchase capital equipment in the future.

Board approval is required before permission for disposal can be requested from the Ministry of Education.

The summary states that disposal of District property is typically presented at in-camera meetings of the Board, however,was presented at this open committee of the Board in the interest of transparency and in consideration of public inquiries.

The committee put fourth a motion that the Board of Education requests approval from the Minister of Education for disposal of all District-owned surplus properties as presented at the Feb. 11 meeting.

Trustees will vote in the motion at the Feb. 26 Board of education meeting.

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

