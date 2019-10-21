Flowers mark the scene where the life of a teen was lost early Saturday morning. Greg Sabatino photo

UPDATE: SD 27 ready to assist students and staff following Saturday crash involving teens

Police say alcohol may be involved in single vehicle crash

It will be a very difficult day for many families, students and staff of School District 27 Monday, Oct. 21 as the community comes to grips with a single vehicle crash that has claimed the life of one teen and sent several others to hospital.

“The School District and staff have been working very closely with the RCMP and other community services to ensure students and staff have the necessary supports in place,” a spokesperson for School District 27 stated.

“Out of respect to those involved, the School District will adhere closely to the communications set forth from the RCMP.”

Read More: Fatal vehicle incident west of Williams Lake closes down Highway 20

In an update Monday morning, police provided more details about the collision, confirming that the other four persons involved in the crash are all alive.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, district advisory NCO (media relations) said on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:38 a.m. Williams Lake RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a report of single vehicle crash on Highway 20 about 15 kilometres west of the city on Highway 20.

A GMC pickup truck had left the roadway and rolled onto its roof.

Read More: Memorial started at scene of fatal vehicle incident near Williams Lake on Highway 20

One female was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other occupants were taken to hospital with injuries that have been described as serious to critical, Saunderson said.

“The investigation continues, however, police believe alcohol may be involved,” Saunderson said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP.

More to come.

