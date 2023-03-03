School District 27 administration office on Second Avenue North in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

School District 27 hires new secretary-treasurer

Brenda Hooker will assume the role Aug. 1, 2023

School District 27 has hired a new secretary-treasurer.

Brenda Hooker will begin working for SD 27 on Aug. 1, 2023.

Currently she is the secretary-treasurer for SD71 – Courtenay-Comox.

In announcing the hire, SD27 noted Hooker has worked as a secretary-treasurer in SD60, North Peace, adding she brings the requisite financial training and sector level expertise, has shown proven leadership in facilitating large capital projects such as new schools and day care projects and has extensive audit experience through work with the Canada Revenue Agency as well as time as an elected trustee.

Hooker also has roots in the North and Interior and is looking forward to coming home, the district noted.

The secretary-treasurer role includes the portfolios of governance, facilities and transportation, legal services, property, contracts, and bargaining, as well as the financial operations.

“The SD27 team has worked hard through good governance to continuously improve the financial outlook of the district as part of an effort to improve facilities and learning opportunities for students. We look forward to working with Brenda to continue our progress in these areas,” said SD 27 board chair Ciel Patenaude.

Supt. Chris van der Mark said the secretary-treasurer position has been vacant for many months.


