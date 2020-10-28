Stock image of school bus in School District 27

School District 27 cancels several bus routes in Williams Lake due to poor road conditions

All buses servicing the city are cancelled

School buses are not running in the Williams Lake area Wednesday, Oct. 28 due to road conditions.

All school buses servicing the Williams Lake city schools, including Wildwood, 150 Mile House and outlying areas are not running.

Bus #18, servicing the Big Lake area, bus #22, servicing the Likely area and bus #7 servicing Horsefly are also not running today.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Cariboo for an additional five centimetres of snow mainly over higher terrain.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28 Environment Canada recorded 22.3 mm of rain and 2 cm of snow in Williams Lake.

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

