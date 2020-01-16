School District 27 buses running again, extreme cold warning lifted for Cariboo Chilcotin

The party is over for kids in School District 27.

Buses throughout the district are running again Thursday morning, Jan. 16 and the extreme cold warning has been lifted for Williams Lake as frigid temperatures are easing up a bit.

School District 27 staff could be seen early Thursday morning dusting off a fresh layer of snow and warming up their fleet of buses in the district yard on Second Ave. while city crews were busy, out clearing the streets and sidewalks at 6 a.m.

Schools have been open all this week, but buses in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House did not run Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme cold. Outlying areas around Williams Lake went for three days without school bus service.

All but one bus in the district is running Thursday. The district noted on its website that school bus number 24, servicing the Alexis Creek area, is not running due to mechanical problems.

And while the extreme cold warning has been lifted, it’s still pretty cold in the Williams Lake area Thursday morning. In Williams Lake it is snowing lightly and with a temperature of -28C at 6 a.m.

Periods of light snow are expected to end this morning then it will be mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries throughout the rest of the day.

Wind up to 15 km/h is in the forecast along with a daytime high of -22C. The wind chill will still make it feel like -38C Thursday morning and -30C in the afternoon, with a risk of frostbite. Thursday night is expected to get down to -27C again.

Even Puntzi Mountain, which has broken record lows this week. is warming up at -31C Thursday morning.

On the roads motorists can expect reduced visibility in many areas throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin due to blowing snow as well as slippery sections and compact ice.

