School District 27 staff were busy warming up the buses early Thursday morning in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

School District 27 buses running again, extreme cold warning lifted for Cariboo Chilcotin

Williams Lake is sitting at -28C Thursday morning, Jan. 16

The party is over for kids in School District 27.

Buses throughout the district are running again Thursday morning, Jan. 16 and the extreme cold warning has been lifted for Williams Lake as frigid temperatures are easing up a bit.

School District 27 staff could be seen early Thursday morning dusting off a fresh layer of snow and warming up their fleet of buses in the district yard on Second Ave. while city crews were busy, out clearing the streets and sidewalks at 6 a.m.

Schools have been open all this week, but buses in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House did not run Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme cold. Outlying areas around Williams Lake went for three days without school bus service.

Read More: Tuesday night’s extreme cold ‘bottomed out the mercury’ at -50C or more in remote Chilcotin

All but one bus in the district is running Thursday. The district noted on its website that school bus number 24, servicing the Alexis Creek area, is not running due to mechanical problems.

And while the extreme cold warning has been lifted, it’s still pretty cold in the Williams Lake area Thursday morning. In Williams Lake it is snowing lightly and with a temperature of -28C at 6 a.m.

Periods of light snow are expected to end this morning then it will be mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries throughout the rest of the day.

Wind up to 15 km/h is in the forecast along with a daytime high of -22C. The wind chill will still make it feel like -38C Thursday morning and -30C in the afternoon, with a risk of frostbite. Thursday night is expected to get down to -27C again.

Read More: Tribune readers share ‘cool’ shots during cold snap

Even Puntzi Mountain, which has broken record lows this week. is warming up at -31C Thursday morning.

On the roads motorists can expect reduced visibility in many areas throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin due to blowing snow as well as slippery sections and compact ice.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

++

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daily Stash Cannabis Ltd. receives approval to open in Williams Lake
Next story
Burst pipes impacts emergency entrance at Cariboo Memorial Hospital Thursday

Just Posted

Burst pipes impacts emergency entrance at Cariboo Memorial Hospital Thursday

Hospital services fully operational

School District 27 buses running again, extreme cold warning lifted for Cariboo Chilcotin

Williams Lake is sitting at -28C Thursday morning, Jan. 16

Daily Stash Cannabis Ltd. receives approval to open in Williams Lake

Roy Buxbaum said he has long been an advocate for the benefits of cannabis

Tuesday night’s extreme cold ‘bottomed out the mercury’ at -50C or more in remote Chilcotin

‘It was the coldest anyone can remember’ says off-the-grid homesteaders

Still North Design Co. donates thousands to Australia after successful T-shirt fundraiser

More than $13,000 donated to help with bushfires

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Most Read