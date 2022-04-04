School District 27 announces three administrative changes for 2022/23 school year

Kristina Beaulne, Curt Levens and Caitlin Currie will be in new roles with SD27

Three key administrative changes have been announced by School District 27 this week, which will be effective August 1.

Kristina Beaulne has been awarded the position of district principal, student support services. Beaulne joined SD27 in 2006 and has taught at several schools in the district including Cataline Elementary, Mountview Elementary, Glendale Elementary and Lake City Secondary School.

Most recently, Beaulne has been a vice-principal at LCSS before becoming the principal at Marie Sharpe Elementary School.

“While at Marie Sharpe, Mrs Beaulne has shown outstanding leadership growing the school focus on nature education. She has also been innovative in providing collaborative opportunities for staff to work together while engaging in the District Learning Series. Mrs. Beaulne has extensive background and experience in special education and brings tremendous passion to this position,” the district noted in a news release.

Curt Levens has received the position of principal of Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake Campus.

Levens began teaching in SD27 at Alexis Creek Elementary-Jr. Secondary in September 2002. He has held numerous administrative positions, including vice-principal at 150 Mile Elementary, principal at Big Lake Elementary, vice-principal of LCSS, and principal of GROW/Skyline before returning to LCSS as vice-principal in 2021.

“Mr. Levens has considerable experience at the LCSS location and his role at GROW/Skyline and the rural schools also provides him with a unique perspective in terms of how to connect school and community.”

Craig Munroe, who is currently the principal of LCSS, will carry on as principal of LCSS, Columneetza campus.

Caitlin Currie has been awarded the position of principal – Peter Skene Ogden Secondary.

Currie was hired as a teacher to Alexis Creek on Sept. 1, 2014 and moved into the position of principal in Aug. 2017.

“During her time at Alexis Creek, Ms. Currie has demonstrated a unique ability to build school culture around learning, relationships, and a culture of care,” noted the district. “Ms. Currie has cultivated outstanding relationships with the school community and has engaged in the opportunity to lead and enrich learning opportunities for her staff through the District Learning Series.”

Currie has also been the lead administrator for the rural schools, coordinating opportunities and service across and between schools. Most recently, Currie assumed supervision and leadership of the Rural Schools Program. This role ensured the coordination of the rural schools to make the rural program more responsive to the needs of the rural schools and student’s needs, noted the district.

“Please join me in congratulating Kristina, Curt and Caitlin on their new roles,” said SD20 Superintendent Chris van der Mark.

