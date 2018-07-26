School District 27 announces new principal for Mile 108 Elementary School

Former Williams Lake high school vice-principal takes on the role

Ken Lucks has been appointed principal of Mile 108 Elementary School beginning August 1,2018.

Lucks has worked in School District 27 since 1989 both as a teacher and an administrator and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, said SD 27 superintendent Mark Wintjes.

Related: Administrative changes on the way for SD27

In a news release regarding the announcement, Wintjes said he looks forward to the administrative team providing positive leadership and stability at the school level to enhance student achievement.

