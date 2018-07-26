School District 27 announces new principal for Mile 108 Elementary School

Ken Lucks has been appointed principal of Mile 108 Elementary School beginning August 1,2018.

Lucks has worked in School District 27 since 1989 both as a teacher and an administrator and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, said SD 27 superintendent Mark Wintjes.

In a news release regarding the announcement, Wintjes said he looks forward to the administrative team providing positive leadership and stability at the school level to enhance student achievement.

