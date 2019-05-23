School District 27 has announced several new administrative appointments. (Tribune file photo)

School District 27 announces new principal for LCSS, changes at two Williams Lake elementary schools

Craig Munroe to lead LCSS into the 2019/2020 school year

School District 27 announced several key administrative changes at Lake City Secondary School (LCSS) and local elementary schools, effective August 1, 2019.

Craig Munroe will be assuming the role of LCSS principal, while current LCSS principal, Gregg Gaylord will be moving to Chilcotin Road Elementary School.

Gaylord has served as LCSS principal for the past 10 years and has an extensive career as a secondary administrator.

Current Chilcotin Road principal Matthew Cullum, meanwhile, will be making the move to Mountview Elementary School to fill the vacancy brought on by Munroe’s transfer to LCSS. Cullum has been at Chilcotin Road for the past six years.

Assisting Munroe at LCSS will be Kris Beaulne, who will remain as vice-principal and Doug Brown, who will be moving to LCSS after finishing the year as vice-principal at Peter Skene Ogden in 100 Mile House.

Shawn Melville will be returning to his role as vice-principal at Peter Skene Ogden following his year on leave.

Hattie Darney and Mike Franklin are currently serving as the vice-principals at the Columneetza campus, and that is not expected to change.

These recent announcements are the first administrative changes made under the new superintendent of SD 27, Chris van der Mark.

van der Mark is away at meetings and not immediately available for an interview on the changes.

Craig Munroe to lead LCSS into the 2019/2020 school year

