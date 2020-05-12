School District 27 announces administrative position reassignments

“I’m sure staff will join me in welcoming these folks into their buildings.”

School District 27 has announced its regular administrative position reassignments, which will come into effect on Aug. 1, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

School District 27 announced Tuesday its regular reassignment of administrative positions, which will come into effect on Aug. 1, 2020.

Moving to Nesika elementary will be principal Calvin Williams from Cataline, and vice-principal Holly Zurak from Big Lake.

Big Lake elementary will see Sari Small, currently at Cataline, take over as principal.

Moving to Catline elementary will be principal Yvonne Davis, from Nesika, and vice-principal Kelly Glenn, from leave.

Grant Gustafson will be returning to Lake City secondary’s Williams Lake Campus as vice-principal, moving from 150 Mile, while Kevin McLennan will take over as principal at 150 Mile elementary from Nesika.

At Marie Sharpe elementary, Brian Davidson, former PLC co-ordinator, will take on vice-principal duties.

“I’m sure staff will join me in welcoming these folks into their buildings and wishing them success in their new positions,” said Chris van der Mark, SD27 Superintendent of Schools.



