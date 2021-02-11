Buses are running in the Williams Lake area Feb. 11. Angie Mindus photo)

School buses running in Williams Lake area Thursday, not Tatla or Anahim Lake due to cold

Buses in 100 Mile House area are not running

Buses in School District 27’s south and west are not running due to the extreme cold Thursday morning, Feb. 11, 2021.

As of 7:15 a.m. buses in the Tatla Lake and Anahim Lake areas are not running due to the cold weather, where Tatlayoko Lake is sitting at -34C.

February 11, 2021 – School buses servicing the 100 Mile House area including Lac La Hache, Bridge Lake, Horse Lake, and…

Posted by School District No. 27 on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Buses in the 100 Mile House area, including Lac la Hache, Bridge Lake, Horse Lake and Forest Grove areas, are also cancelled due to the cold weather, where 100 Mile House is -38C.

Puntzi Mountain was the coldest place in Canada Thursday morning with a recorded temperature of -44.4C.

SD27 has taken heat from parents with week concerned with an updated transportation policy which took away the guideline that buses won’t run at -32C.

Read More: Updated policy sees Cariboo Chilcotin school buses running during extreme cold warning

 


editor@wltribune.com
Environment Canada weather

Most Read